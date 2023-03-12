Watch Now
Oscar photos: Inside the 2023 Academy Awards

We're taking you inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 2023 Academy Awards.

95th Academy Awards - Show Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Show Host Jimmy Kimmel drops onto stage by parachute at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Show Ke Huy Quan kisses his Oscar statuette as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Show Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Show Ariana DeBose, left, and Troy Kotsur present the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Show James Friend accepts the award for best cinematography for "All Quiet on the Western Front" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Show Diane Warren, at the piano, and Sofia Carson perform "Applause" from the movie "Tell It Like a Woman" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Show Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Show Lady Gaga performs the song "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Associated Press

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
Host Jimmy Kimmel drops onto stage by parachute at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
Ke Huy Quan kisses his Oscar statuette as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
Ariana DeBose, left, and Troy Kotsur present the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
James Friend accepts the award for best cinematography for "All Quiet on the Western Front" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
Diane Warren, at the piano, and Sofia Carson perform "Applause" from the movie "Tell It Like a Woman" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
Lady Gaga performs the song "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Associated Press
