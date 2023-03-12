Watch Now
Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2012 file photo shows an Oscar statue on the red carpet before the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 10:09:09-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 95th Academy Awards are here. With the champagne carpet already rolled out, here's what you can expect from the Oscars Sunday night.

Three-time host Jimmy Kimmel will certainly mention The Slap in his opening monologue.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is poised for a big night, with 11 nominations.

Questions remain, like who will present the best actress award with Will Smith banned from the Oscras?

The telecast airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. Through it all, from the decidedly not red carpet to the show, The Associated Press will keep you updated.

