Photos: Stars arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Oscars

We're taking you onto the red carpets at the 2023 Academy Awards.

95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Jeanne Moore, left, and Brendan Fraser arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas Nicole Kimpel, left, and Antonio Banderas arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals James Hong, left, and Harry Shum Jr. arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Ana de Armas arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Stephanie Hsu arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press Hong Chau Hong Chau arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Fan Bingbing arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Questlove arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Danai Gurira arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Deanne Bray, left, and Troy Kotsur arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press Yulia Navalnaya, Odessa Rae Yulia Navalnaya, left, and Odessa Rae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Salma Hayek arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press Jean Todt, Michelle Yeoh Jean Todt, left, and Michelle Yeoh arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press Sabrina Dhowre Elba Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press Austin Butler Austin Butler arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press Paul Mescal Paul Mescal arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press

