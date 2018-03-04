Partly Cloudy
We're counting down to the Oscars!
How many of the nine "Best Picture" nominees have you seen? View the nominees.
Just in case you can't make it to the movies to see all of them, take a few minutes and watch the film trailers for a general idea of what each one is about.
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
