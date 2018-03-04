We're counting down to the Oscars!

How many of the nine "Best Picture" nominees have you seen? View the nominees.

Just in case you can't make it to the movies to see all of them, take a few minutes and watch the film trailers for a general idea of what each one is about.

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri