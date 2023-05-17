The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Great Lakes Crossing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — You'll soon get your chance to visit the world of Ross and Rachel, Monica and Chandler, and Joey and Phoebe as The FRIENDS Experience is coming to metro Detroit.

The interactive experience, which was created for the iconic show's 25th anniversary, will open at Great Lakes Crossing on Friday, June 30. Tickets for "The One Near Detroit" will do on sale at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 on the Friends The Experience website.

The FRIENDS Experience features several recreated sets from the show, including Monica's kitchen. You can also see Chandler and Joey's recliners and the spot from Ross's sofa pivot, as well as the re-created Central Perk coffee shop.

The exhibit will be at Great Lakes Crossing until September 24. Timed entry tickets start at $27 plus taxes and fees. Guided tours for groups of 6 to 10 are also available.