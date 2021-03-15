'The Talk' reportedly on hiatus while CBS investigates exchange between Osbourne, Underwood

Morning talk show "The Talk" is reportedly going on a short break after co-host Sharon Osbourne's defense of Britain TV personality Piers Morgan during an episode last week.

According to USA Today, CBS is reportedly conducting an internal investigation after Osbourne defended her friend Morgan following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Some say her support of Morgan could be construed as racist, USA Today reported.

People reported that Osbourne got into with fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood, who pushed back against Osbourne, who downplayed Morgan's comments

Recently, on "Good Morning Britain," Morgan said he "didn’t believe a word” Markle said during an interview with Oprah on her mental health struggle, according to People.

Morgan's co-host Alex Beresford called him out on-air during the segment, so Morgan stormed off the set, People reported.

Later that day, Morgan announced that he would be leaving his post at the ITV morning news show.