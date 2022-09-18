'The Woman King' takes North American box office throne

The Viola Davis-led action epic "The Woman King" easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

It surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.

The horror movie "Barbarian," a 20th Century Studios release, took second place in its second weekend with $6.3 million.

It was a jam-packed week for new releases at the domestic box office, including "Pearl," "See How They Run" and "Moonage Daydream," but still somewhat slow for the overall business.