Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

'The Woman King' takes North American box office throne

Film Review - The Woman King
Ilze Kitshoff/AP
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Viola Davis in "The Woman King." (Sony Pictures via AP)
Film Review - The Woman King
Film Review - The Woman King
Posted at 11:24 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 11:24:33-04

The Viola Davis-led action epic "The Woman King" easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

It surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.

The horror movie "Barbarian," a 20th Century Studios release, took second place in its second weekend with $6.3 million.

It was a jam-packed week for new releases at the domestic box office, including "Pearl," "See How They Run" and "Moonage Daydream," but still somewhat slow for the overall business.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!