Viral Twitter thread: Student learns her father is actually her uncle thanks to science class

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:12AM EST expiring February 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:12AM EST expiring February 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:12AM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:08AM EST expiring March 1 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston