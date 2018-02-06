Welcome to the family: Keith Urban surprises Chris Janson with invitation to join the Opry

Just days before the Tennessean reported that the "Buy Me A Boat" singer had said his two goals for his career were to get a song on the radio and play in the Opry.
Looks like Janson may need to start working on some new goals. He crossed the first one off his list when his radio single, "Buy Me A Boat" topped the charts and returned again at the No. 2 position last year with "Fix Me A Drink".
His latest single, "Drunk Girl", is out now.
