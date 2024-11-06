When will 100.3 WNIC start playing Christmas music?

(WXYZ) — It's become a tradition in metro Detroit. Sometime after Halloween, 100.3 FM WNIC switches its format and goes All Christmas All The Time.

Every year the station has many people wondering when the holiday music starts. The truth of the matter is we never know. The radio station keeps it a closely guarded secret.

And this year - we still don't know. The radio station, which is owned by iHeartMedia, posted a podcast from the Jay Towers morning show entitled Christmas Update.

In the clip, Towers and his cohosts tease a "big show" on Friday, when they move into a new studio in Eastern Market. Now, given that the clip's caption is "We have an update on Christmas music!", we can say we'll know more at the very least when the station starts the holiday tunes.

Whether they will begin Friday, or at some point further in the near future, we'll have to wait until Friday to find out.