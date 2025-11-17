Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FAA lifts flight restrictions at Detroit Metro Airport ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Paul Sancya/AP
Travelers wait for TSA security screening at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich., Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
WXYZ-TV — Travelers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport should see things return to normal starting at 6 a.m. Monday, now that the FAA is lifting all flight restrictions put in place during the record 43-day federal government shutdown.

Detroit was among 40 major airports nationwide forced to cut flights by as much as 6 percent — reductions triggered by air traffic controllers working without pay and a system stretched thin by staffing shortages. The FAA eventually eased the cuts to 3 percent as conditions improved, but today’s move officially removes all limits.

The flight caps had fueled thousands of delays and cancellations across the country. On the worst day — November 9 — airlines canceled more than 2,900 flights nationwide.

Major hubs like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta were hit hard, but airlines can now restore full schedules system-wide. And the timing matters: the Thanksgiving travel period — typically the busiest stretch of the year — is about to begin, with heavy passenger volumes expected.

With the restrictions gone, Detroit travelers should notice smoother operations and more available flights as the holiday rush kicks off.

