This facial hair remover has over 82,000 5-star ratings—and it’s less than $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Facial hair on females can be a result of hormonal changes or it can be caused by genetics. Luckily, there are several options to remedy this annoyance, such as shaving, tweezing, waxing or laser hair removal. However, each comes with its own set of cons, with pain topping most lists. Depilatory creams offer a pain-free alternative but are full of chemicals, putting you at a higher risk for a reaction.

If you’re bothered by facial hair, there’s a pain-free facial hair remover that works by microscopically erasing hair through a spinning head that never actually touches the skin. It retails for only $19.95 — where it has more than 82,000 5-star ratings.

Currently rated as the No. 1 Best Seller in Body Hair Groomers on Amazon, the Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover is battery-powered and portable for painless facial hair removal anytime, any place! Safe to use daily and right before applying makeup, this 18K gold plated device comes in a pretty rose gold finish, making it discreet. It looks like a tube of lipstick.

The Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover is designed to be gentle enough to use daily, so you never need to worry about regrowth sneaking up on you. Dermatologist recommended and hypoallergenic, this facial hair remover is safe to use on sensitive skin and is said to be painless to use. Most people mentioned they could barely feel the hair removal, though the company claims it’s normal for the head of the device to warm up with use.

To remove hair, simply slide the switch on the side of the unit to the “on” position. You’ll see a light pop on when it’s been activated. Gently press the head of the unit flat against your skin and make small circular motions where you want to remove hair. It’s important not to angle the device. For superior results, the company recommends using it on hair that’s 1/4 inches in length or less.

People have used this facial hair remover for a wide variety of things, from shaving sideburns to upper lip peach fuzz to trimming unibrows to their entire face. Most users found it to be quicker and less painful than waxing. (It’s also more cost-effective than keeping regular salon appointments.)

Reviewer Anaka liked using it instead of manually shaving her face, which she’d been doing for a while.

“It’s super easy to use, absolutely painless, and does a great job!” she wrote. “Only thing is I do find I have to go over the same spot a few times on occasion when it doesn’t get all the hair in that area. But would still definitely recommend.”

While user Michelle wished she’d found this device sooner because it gives her a “baby smooth face” as opposed to the red and scraped aftereffects she dealt with using a different eyebrow trimmer.

Do you struggle with facial hair? Does a painless solution sound right for you?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.