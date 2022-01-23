Family of Brendan Santo calls for safety measures at Red Cedar River

LANSING, Mich. — The family of Brendan Santo messaged FOX 17 Saturday asking for more safety features to be added near the Red Cedar River. They have asked people to sign this petition.

Investigators believe they found Brendan Santo's body in Red Cedar River Friday. Police are waiting for confirmation that this is Brendan.

Volunteers out there Friday evening said they gave officials a tip on Sunday of an overnight backpack found near the body.

"I just... I kept getting pulled to this area too," Mikaela Bray said.

MSU student and volunteer Bray never lost hope in finding Brendan Santo. She even saw a medium for help in her efforts.

"It's just funny because he kept saying, 'You're not going to spot me from the side. You're going to spot me from across.' And you can see like they went across to get him, Bray told FOX 17.

Michigan State University police located the body a mile and half down from Brendan's last known location.

"The Santo family has been informed, and we are providing as much information and support during this most difficult time," investigators said.

The Santo family released this statement:

"This is not the outcome we had hoped, but we do have closure now."

Investigators say Santo was at Yakeley Hall on MSU's campus.

The GVSU freshman was there at one of the busiest days — the MSU vs. U of M football game on Halloween.

READ MORE: 18-year-old missing after chaotic weekend in East Lansing

Detectives say he was leaving a group of friends to meet up with another late that night.

For months many questioned what had happened and where Brendan was.

One of those answers is possibly solved because of a tip from Bray.

"It was enough to be an overnight bag. And it's just important for us that we get the message across that we're not here for the reward. We're not here for the money; we want that to be given to the family, Bray told FOX 17. "I just hope the best for his family, and I truly hope that we can get some kind of memorial out here."

Michigan State University police say they don't believe foul play was involved or Brendan intended to hurt himself. This investigation is still open.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube - TikTok