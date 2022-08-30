Amazon shoppers love this faux fur throw—and it’s less than $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When decorating your home, adding different textures can make a room feel inviting and complete. For example, a faux fur throw in your living room, bedroom, or guestroom instantly adds warmth and conveys comfort.

And when you can pick up a soft, fluffy, luxurious blanket for less than $20, it’s a win all the way around.

The Tuddrom double-sided faux fur throw blanket is as decorative as it is functional. Made of 100% polyester microfiber, it has one soft and fluffy side with long faux fur. The other side features a silky mink fleece that reviewers say feels amazing on your skin.

Careful stitching makes the blanket durable and prevents shedding and deformation. Although not especially thick, the faux fur throw is warm but lightweight, making it ideal for all seasons.

The 50-by-60-inch faux fur throw blanket is the perfect size for decorating a chair or couch. It’s ideal for covering yourself from feet to shoulders when lounging or snuggling up when you’re under the weather. It’s also suitable to add texture, interest, and a bit of extra comfort to your bed. Other sizes made for twin and queen beds are also available.

You could use this faux fur throw as an attractive, affordable pet blanket. Dogs and cats will appreciate the soft shag, which will likely become their favorite snuggle item.

The blanket is machine washable on the gentle cycle with cold water and can be dried on the lowest heat setting or hung to dry.

This faux fur throw has more than 21,800 five-star ratings. Overall, it gets a 4.6 rating from almost 28,000 customers. Many customers who reviewed the blanket said they enjoy using it in their home decor.

“The touch it adds to my living room it’s breathtaking,” wrote reviewer Jay. “So elegant and luxurious.”

Reviewers say it is super soft and lightweight.

“Immediate snuggle magnet,” wrote a reviewer named Gigi, who shared photos of the faux fur throw in use. “I am a blanket expert … have a different one for different reasons. This is sooo soft! It’s like a dream. We were all in it immediately. Nobody wants to leave. It’s an air conditioner blanket. Perfect for warmer climates. It breathes and is light like air yet just the perfect warm … not hot. I can’t believe how much we all fell in love with it immediately.”

Several also wrote that the throw doesn’t shed and that it is easy to clean following the manufacturer’s instructions.

The Tuddrom double-sided faux fur throw blanket in gray, tie-dye brown, tie-dye blue, light yellow or black is currently 33% off at just $19.99. It’s available in 11 colors that range in price from $17.99-21.99, so there’s sure to be something that fits your decor.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.