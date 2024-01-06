FBI captures Florida fugitives accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot

On the morning of the attack's third anniversary, the FBI captured three fugitives at a ranch in Central Florida who are accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

“The FBI executed three federal arrest warrants early this morning at a ranch in Groveland, Florida in Lake County. The subjects taken into custody are January 6 fugitives Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III,” the FBI Tampa Field Office said in a statement. “The defendants are scheduled to appear in Federal Court in Ocala, Florida on Monday, January 8. No further details concerning their capture are available at this time."

Jonathan has been at large since the summer of 2021, when he was indicted alongside his sister Olivia, Hutchinson and two others for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A witness told federal authorities Jonathan returned to work after the riot in 2021 and showed pictures and videos of himself at the Capitol on Jan. 6, bragging to his coworkers about having been on the news.

Hutchinson had been an employee at the Pollock family’s gun shop in Lakeland, Florida. Olivia and Hutchinson have been fugitives since the summer of 2023, when they failed to show up to their trials, according to federal authorities.

All three were identified by investigators in body camera footage and social media videos and pictures from the Jan. 6 attack. Olivia’s cellphone was also pinged in the location of the Capitol on that day, according to court documents.

Jonathan is specifically accused by federal authorities of helping breach a barricade and assaulting officers, grabbing one by the waist and pulling the officer down the stairs, punching another in the face and stealing another officer's police shield.

More than 1,200 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and hundreds of others have been identified but not yet arrested.

