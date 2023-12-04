This frozen hot chocolate martini is a chilled twist on the winter treat

Whether it’s chilly or not outside where you weather the winter, a frozen hot chocolate martini is just what you need to chase those winter blues away.

Delish’s recipe for the Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini is also simple. You’ll need Baileys Irish Cream liqueur, the vodka of your choice, hot chocolate mix and ice. Use a blender to churn it all until smooth, pour into your favorite cocktail glass, and top off with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

If you’d prefer a steaming cup of boozy hot chocolate, you might prefer the Spiked White Hot Chocolate that has rum in the hot chocolate and incorporates wine into a caramel sauce that tops the drink off. The recipe comes from Woodbridge Robert Mondavi Winery.

You can also try out Santa’s Sin, from Stoli Vodka, which uses hot chocolate, Rumchata and salted caramel vodka.

And there are other chilled and festive holiday martinis for making spirits bright. The Snowflake Martini uses vanilla-flavored vodka, peppermint schnapps, white chocolate liqueur and cream, with the drink served in a martini glass with a sugared rim. A blue Christmas martini with blue curacao from Three Yummy Tummies (in that same story) also sounds excellent.

A Sugar Cookie Martini from Crazy for Crust would certainly make decorating holiday cookies extra festive fun. This particular recipe uses vanilla vodka, amaretto and sugar cookie or vanilla-flavored coffee creamer. Sprinkles on top are an optional but perfect finishing touch.

Or how about martinis themed to match all your favorite holiday pies? The Blond Cook’s Pecan Pie Vodka Martini uses a pecan pie vodka and half-and-half with crushed pecans and dark brown sugar along the rim of your glass. An Apple Pie Martini from Spruce Eats uses vodka, vanilla liqueur, apple cider, lime juice, and ground cinnamon in its dessert martini.

A Salted Caramel Martini from Eleven Magnolia Lane uses salted caramel vodka, caramel liquor, caramel syrup and simple syrup.

What’s your holiday cocktail favorite?

