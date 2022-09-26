Create a gallery wall for less than $100 with this 12-piece frame set

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The scenario: You go on vacation and get several great photos of the landscape and your loved ones. But how do you choose just one photo that’s deserving of a frame and prominent placement in your home? Put together a gallery wall, which allows you to create a series of your favorite snaps and display them all together in a single curated collection.

To make things even easier, the Gallery Perfect Gallery Wall Kit on Amazon comes with a 12-piece frame set and a hanging template for $96. (That equals out to $8 a frame). The idea? Turn a blank wall in your home into a museum-like space, with your memories on display.

The gallery wall kit includes 12 white wood photo frames with mats, which are removable. The frames are 12 inches by 12 inches. (With the mats, the frames will display 8-by-8 images. But if you remove the mat, it will display 12-by-12 images). So, you’ll want a square crop on any photos that you print for this particular set. Or, for $78.19, you can get the same set, but with black matte frames.

One secret to creating a visually appealing gallery wall is to keep the frames close together in a symmetrical formation. To help you nail this, the kit also comes with wall templates for each frame. These help you visualize multiple layout options so that you can build a perfect gallery wall.

But you could also mix the smaller frames with bigger art pieces for more of a visually interesting grouping. The same manufacturer also sells a seven-piece gallery wall set for $58 that comes with varying size frames, including a 12-by-16-inch frame, plus two 8-by-10 frames and four 6-by-8 frames.

A trick for laying out various-sized pieces of art is to use a big roll of wrapping paper and arrange the frames onto it until you like how the grouping looks, The DIY Playbook says.

So far, the 12-piece gallery wall frame set has earned at least 1,560 ratings on Amazon, earning a 4.5 rating overall. Around 77% of customers give it a five-star rating. Customers mention that the frames were easy to hang and are high quality for the price. Some others mention that the frame sets would make a good gift.

“These frames look awesome on my gallery wall and the layout template that came with them was perfect for hanging them accurately,” Amazon reviewer katrina says.

To master your gallery wall without leaving any marks behind, add some command hooks to your cart for easy picture hanging.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.