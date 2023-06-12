Garth Brooks says his new Nashville bar won't boycott Bud Light

Country music star Garth Brooks has confirmed he has no plans to boycott beer brand Bud Light at his new Nashville bar after a recent brand partnership controversy with Tik Tok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Brooks said during a Billboard Country Live panel that his “Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk” is "going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make."

Brooks said as a guest in his bar he expects patrons to "love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

He said of the bar, “I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another.”

Boycotts of Bud Light began to be announced online after the beer brand partnered with trans social media personality Dylan Mulvaney in an online marketing campaign.

Entertainers like Kid Rock and others posted videos online expressing contempt for the brand.

Rock posted a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light with a rifle.

The Advocate reported that some bars on Nashville's Broadway paused sales of Bud Light in the wake of the controversy.

