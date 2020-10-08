WXYZ — Thursday, October 8, is National Depression Screening Day.

Easterseals Michigan is launching a statewide awareness campaign called “Get a Checkup From the Neck up”.

It's a free, online screening that only takes two minutes to complete. You'll receive your results immediately after taking the screening. Participants will also receive recommendations and resources as needed.

“On average, nearly 18 million Americans experience depression each year and recent studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing this number to increase substantially with more than 50 percent of Americans reporting that their mental health has been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” said Easterseals Michigan president and CEO, Brent Wirth.

“Openly discussing mental health and quickly identifying and diagnosing disorders is imperative to leading individuals to the right treatment. We want to bust the stigma on mental health and provide those feeling anxious, stressed or depressed with resources to help them.”

Easterseals Michigan, a nonprofit, has been serving individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families since 1920.

Every year, the nonprofit empowers more than 13,000 people in Michigan to live more independent lives.