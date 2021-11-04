You could get paid $1,000 to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The iconic Betty White is turning 100 next year, and in honor of the milestone, you have a chance to win some cash just by celebrating her career.

Choice Mutual Insurance Agency is giving away $1,000 to a fan of the Golden Girl who wants to recognize her birthday by watching 10 hours of her greatest work.

White has been nominated for 21 Emmy Awards (and won 5). After 75 years in show business, she holds a Guinness World Record for Longest Television Career as an Entertainer (Female). Needless to say, there are plenty of shows to choose from, but the selected fan will be given a list of pre-selected film and TV appearances.

White will turn 100 on Jan. 17, 2022.

If chosen, you will have 24 hours to watch 10 hours’ worth of film and TV shows and will need to document your experience on social media as you watch, so friends and family can celebrate White’s spectacular career right along with you.

To apply, simply fill out a form on Choice Mutual’s website explaining why you’re right for the gig by Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. PST. You’ll need to answer a few questions to prove you’re a true fan; the insurance agency wants to know your favorite things about White, your favorite role of hers and why you think she is an icon.

While not required, the company highly encourages applicants to include a video with the submission. If chosen, you’ll receive the $1,000, a DVD player and a curated selection of Betty White DVDs.

In case you missed it, White was honored with her own Little Golden Book when she turned 99 last year.

“My Little Golden Book About Betty White” includes biographical information about White’s time as a comedian, game show competitor and television star. While it is designed for kids aged 2-5, the children’s book is also great for adult fans who enjoyed watching White on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.”

Will you be submitting an application to get some cash just by celebrating Betty White?

