Get paid to spend a week in Vegas critiquing casino restaurants

If love Las Vegas but don’t always have the cash for a visits, you now have a chance to get paid to visit Sin City.

VegasSlotsOnline.com is looking for someone to travel to Las Vegas for seven days and visit restaurants and casinos as its Casino Cuisine Critic. If you are chosen to take on the job, your flight, accommodations and other travel expenses will be covered. You’ll also get $1,856 to spend on anything else you’d like.

You’ll also receive an expense budget to cover the cost of food items at the restaurants. You can even bring a plus-one, who will also have their travel and food expenses provided.

In return, the Casino Cuisine Critic will visit top casinos like the Bellagio and The Venetian and review them for quality of food, level of service, decor, cleanliness and overall atmosphere.

You will be required to write a report for each place reviewed and take photos and video. After the trip, you will need to present the report to the content team at VegasSlotsOnline.com.

You must be at least 21 years old to apply, but you can be from any country. You should also know how to shoot high-quality photos and video with your phone. While it’s not mandatory, it is considered a bonus if you’re familiar with the world of casinos. Before being officially selected, you will be required to participate in a video call where you will discuss travel arrangements and make sure you understand the job.

If you think you have what it takes to be a Casino Cuisine Critic, simply fill out a short form online that includes your social media handles and why you think you should be chosen. You have until Oct. 20 to apply.

VegasSlotsOnline.com does not say when the trip will take place, so it may be a good idea to only apply if you’re flexible with travel dates.

Does this sound like a dream job? Good luck!

