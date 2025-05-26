Watch Now
Gas prices drop to lowest Memorial Day weekend level since 2021

(WXYZ) — Gas prices across the country haven't been this low over Memorial Day weekend since 2021, according to GasBuddy.

The current national average is $3.18 a gallon.

In Michigan, the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.21, according to AAA. That's down more than 40 cents from last year.

In Metro Detroit, a gallon of gas is costing about 47 cents less than last year — at an average of $3.16.

