Google TV now has more than 800 free channels to watch

If you currently do not have a cable or another television service and are instead relying on free apps for your entertainment, chances are you’ve become slightly overwhelmed with the number of apps available.

Because there are so many, it can be hard to find exactly what you’re looking for or even remember what app you were recently using.

In an effort to organize your TV-watching, Google TV is integrating more than 800 free ad-supported TV channels from multiple apps into one area. This way, you don’t have to leave Google TV to search for content you were getting elsewhere.

While the service is free and there are no monthly fees, you must have a Google TV or Chromecast with Google TV device, which costs around $30 at Walmart. From there, simply launch Google TV and you’ll see the new channels in the “Live” tab on your screen.

Adobe

Google said in a press release on April 11 that some of the channels you’ll now be able to find include Tubi, Plex and Haystack News. These will appear alongside multiple channels from Pluto TV, as well as news channels like NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX and programming from all over the world.

The variety of channels being added means you’ll be able to find everything from classic TV to true crime, talk shows and more. Google notes you can even save your favorite shows so you can easily go back to them the next time you want to watch them.

Adobe

If you don’t have Google TV, you can still access all of the free channels — you’ll simply need to download each app individually.

If you’re not familiar with the free channels, PlutoTV, for example, has dozens of channels that stream classic shows 24/7, including a recently-added “I Love Lucy” channel.

TubiTV, on the other hand, has dozens of movies, plus channels like “Mysteries” and “Nosey,” which streams old episodes of talk shows like “Maury” and “Sally Jessy Raphael.”

Google says the service is rolling out over the next couple of weeks on all Google TV devices and will come to Android TV devices later this year, so keep checking back if you need to.

