Gunfire erupts at South Florida beach, multiple people shot

Gunfire suddenly erupted on a packed beach in Hollywood, Florida on Monday as people walked along a beach drive in South Florida celebrating Memorial Day.

Police said at least nine people were shot, and one suspect was detained. Police said they were still searching for an additional suspect after a 9 p.m. EST press conference on Monday.

Police said the gunfire appears to have started following an altercation between two groups.

Police urged the public to stay away from the area of Johnson Street and Garfield Street as they investigated the shooting, telling the public there was a heavy police presence in the area.

A reunification area was set up so that families and others could find each other. Chaos was seen caught on a security camera, where sounds of gunfire could be heard blasting through music as people ran.

Reports from local media initially said that at least seven people were shot, including a 15-year-old. That number later increased to nine, police confirmed. All nine people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals.

It was unclear if the gunfire came from one area, and if there were multiple suspects. Reports said one of the victims was shot at the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk, which is near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach resort.

