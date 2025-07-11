FDA approves Moderna's COVID vaccine for children as young as 6 months old

Younger children will now have access to a COVID-19 vaccine — but only if they're considered at higher risk.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved "Spikevax," Moderna's vaccine for children aged 6 months to 11 years old.

The vaccine was previously only available to children through emergency use authorization after approval in Jan. 2022. Approval was expanded to people 12 years and older last year.

The new approval makes the vaccine available to children who are at increased risk for the disease, per the new guidelines set by the FDA in May.

It's expected to be available in the U.S. for the upcoming respiratory virus season that typically begins in fall and winter.

