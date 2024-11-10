19th Annual Detroit Veteran’s Day Parade will be held in Corktown on November 10th

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Veterans Day Parade and 4Star Mile Race is a celebration of Michigan's veterans, active military, civilian community support, and the authentic patriotism inspired by that collaboration.

This event is being held on Sunday, November 10, and will be centered in Corktown, Detroit and anchored at the IBEW Local 58 Union Hall on Abbott Street.

The 9th Annual 4Star4 Mile Race will take place in Dean Savage Memorial Park (corner of Trumbull and Porter Street) at 11 a.m. Dozens of people will put their running shoes on the ground to honor those who have dedicated their lives to our freedom. While this is a heartfelt tribute to those who have served our country, this is a 4 Mile run/walk for everyone.

The mission of the 4Star4Mile Race is to provide a platform for a shared experience between communities and its veterans. For civilians, as they run alongside the annual Veterans Day parade, they see, and can feel, the immense pride and commitment of those who served and who continue to serve, while the veterans see that their communities recognize our proud history and applaud their commitment, helping to provide a true sense of community and purpose that veterans long for and deserve.

To learn more or to register, visit RACE REGISTRATION — Detroit Veterans Day Parade and 4Star 4Mile Race

Parade and route information: https://www.detroitveteransdayparade.com/parade-registration/#maps