19th Annual Novi Pet Expo to take place the weekend of Dec. 13 in Novi

NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — The 19th Annual Novi Pet Expo, presented by Pet Supplies Plus, promises an exciting lineup of new attractions this year. Scheduled for December 13-15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, the expo will embrace a festive holiday theme.

This year’s Entertainment Stage will be buzzing with activity throughout the event, featuring contests and photo opportunities for pet lovers. Highlights include the Cutest Dog Contest, Tricks Contest, and the Spirit Contest, where dogs can be dressed in support of Michigan, Michigan State, and the Detroit Lions. Among the exciting attractions is The Canine Stars, a group of internationally acclaimed extreme dog sport trainers and their talented pups, known for their jaw-dropping performances on America’s Got Talent and at professional sports halftime shows.

For those eager to let their pets play, the Dog Lovers Day Lure Course invites attendees to bring their dogs for a thrilling run! While the pups rest, guests can visit the Rainbow Feather Bird Club and Rescue to meet and interact with a stunning array of birds. The Mounted Police Division will also participate, allowing guests to interact with horses and witness demonstrations of various techniques.

Returning favorites include the Rock N Roll K9s with their dazzling agility displays, the YouTube and all things social media-famous huskies from Gone to the Snow Dogs, and the Michigan Society of Herpetologists, showcasing over 50 reptiles and amphibians. The event will also showcase numerous Michigan pet rescues and shelters with adoptable animals. Some pets will even be available for adoption on-site, and Pet Supplies Plus will provide care packages, including a commemorative certificate and valuable coupons, for new families.

Well-behaved dogs and cats are welcome with proof of current vaccinations, but please note that retractable leashes are not permitted. For times and ticket prices, visit www.novipetexpo.com.