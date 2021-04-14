2021 Celebrity Pet of the Year Content

WXYZ — Does your pet have superstar qualities?

You can enter your dog or cat for a chance to win 2021 Celebrity Pet of the Year, hosted by the Michigan Animal Rescue League

The entry fee is a minimum of $50 per dog or cat. 100% of the money will be used to help homeless and at-risk animals who are served by the nonprofit's animal shelter in Pontiac.

Voting opens May 3. On May 24, the owners of one dog and one cat will win the Celebrity Pet Package

You can enter your pet right now by visiting MARL's 2021 Celebrity Pet Contest Page

Good luck!