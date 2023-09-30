2023 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence to be held October 1 in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The city of Southfield Police & Fire Departments, 46th District Court and community partners will host the “2023 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence” on Sunday, October 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. beginning at the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road.

The first 500 people to register for the Walk will receive a free walker’s package mailed to their home, which includes a walk t-shirt and wrist band. The approximately two-mile walk will begin and end on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus. The event will kick-off with a press conference to outline the City’s strategy to address and reduce the impact and occurrence of domestic violence. All walkers must register to participate.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with a situation involving domestic violence, please contact the Southfield Police Department or HAVEN. For more information, call Southfield Police at (248) 796-5500 or visit www.cityofsouthfield.com.