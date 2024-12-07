21st Annual Winter Holiday Fest to be held at Dearborn's Glass Academy

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — On December 7th & 8th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day, the Glass Academy will proudly present the "21st Annual Winter Holiday Fest Show & Sale" in its Dearborn Studio.

The yearly event features a dazzling array of handcrafted glass ornaments, snowmen, candy canes, and seasonal decor available for purchase, alongside mesmerizing live glass blowing demonstrations in the studio’s expansive 14,000 square foot hot shop demo floor. Winter Holiday Fest draws visitors from across the Midwest and Canada to experience the magic of handmade glass creations and the excitement of watching artisans craft these treasures live.

This family-friendly event offers free street parking and admission, making it an accessible and joyful way to kick off the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for unique gifts or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere, you'll find something special for everyone on your gift list at this one-of-a-kind event. Signature glass items, including the popular Michigan Icicle™, start at just $34.

For more details, visit glassacademy.com