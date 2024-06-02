23rd Annual VegFest Returns to Historic Eastern Market on Sunday, June 2

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The nonprofit VegMichigan will host its 23rd annual VegFest, the state’s largest plant-based event at Detroit's historic Eastern Market with nearly 100 vendors, including popular plant-based restaurants, 15 food trucks, specialty items, and eco-friendly shopping. Attendees can also enjoy cooking demonstrations, presentations, free plant-based food samples, live music, and fun for the kids.

Admission to VegFest is free. The family-friendly event takes place on Sunday, June 2, from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. With the growing popularity of plant-based eating and the fun and inclusive atmosphere, everyone is welcome and sure to have a great time. Whether someone is completely new to plant-based eating or a longtime vegan, they will find a wide variety of healthy foods, comfort options, and sweet treats to enjoy.

Eastern Market is located at 2934 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207. There is plenty of free parking. The event takes place in Sheds 5 and 6, right next to Eastern Market’s Sunday Street Market in Sheds 2, 3, and 4. To learn more, visit vegmichigan.org.