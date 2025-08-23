Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2nd Annual Brighton Street Art Fair to take place Aug. 22-24 on Main Street

The Guild of Artists &amp; Artisans and Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce
2nd Annual Brighton Street Art Fair to take place Aug. 22-24 on Main Street.
BRIGHTON, MICH (WXYZ) — The Guide of Artists & Artisans (The Guild), producers of the world-renowned Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, have partnered with the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce for the second annual Brighton Street Art Fair.

This event, located in the heart of downtown Brighton will take place August 22-24 and will be free to the public. The fine art fair will showcase 100+ artists, live music, and kids’ activities, and is within walking distance of convenient parking as well as wonderful restaurants and shops along and near Main Street. To learn more, visit BrightonStreetArtFair.org.

