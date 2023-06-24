2nd annual Royal Oak Taco Week to kick off in Downtown Royal Oak on June 23

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The 2nd annual Royal Oak Taco Week will take place in Downtown Royal Oak June 23 - 29, 2023.

Patrons that dine at participating restaurants will have the opportunity to experience and taste exclusive taco and drink specials during Taco Week.

Participating restaurants include:

● Ale Mary’s

● Bar Louie

● Condado Tacos

● Jolly Pumpkin

● Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery

● Lockhart’s BBQ

● Mesa Tacos and Tequila

● O’Toole’s

● Royal Oak Brewery

● The Rock on Third

● The side bar

● Tom’s Oyster Bar

● Trattoria Da Luigi

“We (the Downtown Development Authority) are always looking for unique ways to bring people together and to come to Downtown Royal Oak, and Taco Week is one event that does just that,” said Daniel Hill, downtown manager for the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority. “This is a great

opportunity for food enthusiasts to try new offerings from their local spots, or indulge in something new, in anticipation of a celebration built around tacos and tequila, not just for Taco Week, but for Taco Fest as well.”

Exclusive menu offerings include:

● Tequila: Smoke Your Last Word: Del Maguey VIDA mezcal, drambuie, aperol and lime juice (Ale Mary’s)

● Spicy watermelon jalapeno margarita (Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery)

● Smoked short rib taco with avocado crema, salsa roja, onions and cilantro (Lockhart’s BBQ)

To learn more about Taco Week or to see the full list of participating restaurants, visit www.royaloaktacofest.com/taco-week.