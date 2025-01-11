42nd annual Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit is the largest and best Pure Fishing Show in the country

NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — Hundreds of New Fishing Boats, the largest Ice Fishing Display in the state, and a Star-Studded Lineup of Seminars by some of the best anglers in the world combine to make the 42nd annual Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit the largest and best Pure Fishing Show in the country.

The show motors into town Jan. 9-12, at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi. The Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit is an exciting four-day event dedicated entirely to Michigan fishing. Southeastern Michigan is home to more freshwater anglers per capita than anywhere else in the country, making it the largest freshwater fishing market in America. So, it’s no surprise that more than 35,000 anglers visit the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit each year.

The first 250 attendees on Saturday and Sunday will receive a K&E Bass Stopper lure from Stopper Lures in Hastings.

Show hours are: Thursday, 1 to 8; Friday, 12 to 8; Saturday, 10 to 8; Sunday, 10 to 5. Admission: $12 adults, $5 children 6 to 14, free for children 5 and under. On-site parking is $10. For more information, visit www.UltimateFishingShow.com or call 800-447-2860.