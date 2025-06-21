Watch Now
43rd annual American Polish Festival & Craft Show set for June 20-22

American Polish Century Club
The Annual American Polish Festival &amp; Craft Show includes a diverse mix of excellent Polish bands, local music, folk dancers, arts and crafts, the annual pierogi eating contest, and delicious Polish/American Cuisine.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI — The American Polish Century Club is hosting its 43rd annual American Polish Festival & Craft Show from Friday, June 20 though Sunday, June 22.

The tradition will be held on the grounds of the American Polish Club, 33204 Maple Lane in Sterling Heights. The yearly celebration includes a diverse mix of Polish bands, local music, folk dancers, arts and crafts, the annual pierogi eating contest. Polish/American Cuisine will also be available.

To learn more, visit American Polish Festival & Craft Show

