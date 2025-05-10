44th Annual Art Birmingham set for Mother's Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — The Guild of Artists & Artisans (The Guild) and the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC) are proud to announce the annual return of Art Birmingham.

Now in its 44th year, the event will once again be held on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 10th & 11th, in Downtown Birmingham’s Shain Park. The fine art fair will feature jury-selected artists, kids art activities, live entertainment, food vendors, and adult beverage offerings. The free-admission event is within walking distance to convenient parking as well as close to the many unique stores and fabulous restaurants of downtown Birmingham. The highly regarded fine art fair will include approximately 150 artists, featuring jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber, and more. The featured artwork for this year’s event is created by mixed media artist Kate Morgan. Other artists of note include many returning artists—Susan Fleming, James Wilbat, and Amy Beeler.

For more information and a complete list of participating artists, visit ArtBirmingham.org.