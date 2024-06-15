Police investigating after 6 people shot overnight in Lathrup Village

LATHRUP VILLAGE, MICH (WXYZ) — Six people were taken to the hospital after being shot overnight in Lathrup Village.

Officials tell 7 News Detroit that two of the victims are in critical condition. The conditions of the other four are unknown at this time.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around midnight at a home on Margate Avenue near the intersection of Southfield and Lincoln Drive.

Neighbors tell 7 News Detroit a party was taking place at a nearby home at the time of the shooting.

“It was just chaos around here, the police were here, I heard screaming and crying from the people next door,” said neighbor Eugene Smith. “It was just like a scene out of a movie.”

This investigation in ongoing.

Stay with 7 News Detroit as we work to bring you the latest developments on this shooting.