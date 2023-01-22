9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — At least nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a business in a city east of Los Angeles late Saturday following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

The shooting in Monterey Park was reported at 10:22 p.m. and occurred at an unspecified business on Garvey Ave., Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The shooter is a male, Boese said early Sunday. It was unclear if he was still being sought, was captured or was among those who had been killed. Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers responded to reports of the shooting. Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 residents with a large Asian population about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Saturday night's massacre marked the fifth mass shooting in the U.S. this month and the deadliest since 21 people were killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S. The latest violence comes two months after five people were killed at a Colorado Springs nightclub.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.