Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kemahanni King

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police has issued an Amber Alert for Kemahanni King.

The 3-year-old, black female is 3-foot-tall, approximately 40 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black boots.

Investigators say Kemahanni was inside a black 2006 Chrysler 300, with a Michigan license plate of EQQ 8148, that was stolen from the 15400 block of Schoolcraft in Detroit Saturday night. The suspect is described as a 45-50 year old black male, with gray mustache and gray beard, approximately 5'5 to 6 foot. He was wearing an Army colored jacket, gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. His relationship to Kemahanni, if any, is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.