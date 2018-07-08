WXYZ - The next time you pass by Andiamo Trattoria in downtown Royal Oak, you won't be able to go inside.

The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group announced that Andiamo Trattoria on South Main Street in Royal Oak has closed effective immediately.

The owner of the restaurant group, Joe Vicari, released this statement:

“We are deeply saddened to close Andiamo Trattoria in Royal Oak after being a part of the community for almost two decades, but unfortunately our hand was forced. The city of Royal Oak has taken away 100% of the restaurant’s parking as well as our patron’s ability to valet park their cars which has severely impacted our business. This coupled with our landlord’s unwillingness to restructure our lease has made it impossible for us to stay in business in Royal Oak.”

Andiamo says its working to offer everyone who was employed at its Royal Oak location a spot within the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group.

Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier responded in a statement saying: