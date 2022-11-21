Watch Now
Annual tree lighting proves it’s always the right time to Light Up The Season

Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 21, 2022
WXYZ — In this ever-changing world, there’s nothing quite like tradition.

Dennis Cherry, Glenda Lewis, Mike Krotche, Emily Pellegrini

That once again proved true Friday, November 19, at the 19th Annual Detroit Tree Lighting. Faces were aglow with happiness in every corner of Campus Martius Park.

Beloved "Christmas Tree Lady" pictured with WXYZ's Rod Myers & his daughter
A Look Back: The smiles of Digital Reporter Alexandra Bahou & her father light up Campus Martius Park

Dave LewAllen, Carolyn Clifford and Glenda Lewis were greeted with smiles as they prepared for our one-hour Light Up The Season special.

Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth distracted colleagues and fans from cold temperatures with his great sense of humor.

Memories were in the making because Executive Producer Marie Gould once again set the stage for success.

Brian Michalczak, Taylor Sharpe, Rob Oldani, Matt Bellehumeur, Marie Gould
A Look Back: Crews prepare for crowds in 2020

If you closed your eyes and listened closely, you could hear Santa's sleigh bells landing on a rooftop near Campus Martius Park. Old St. Nick was right on time to flip the switch on a 65-foot Norway spruce.

Dave LewAllen beams after Santa confirms his spot on this year's Nice List

The holiday spirit was palpable as the Michigan-grown tree instantly lit up the heart of the city with 20,000 LED lights.

Mike & Mary Murri, 2022
A Look Back: Light Up The Season 2021
A Look Back: Detroit Tree Lighting 2020
A Look Back: Detroit Tree Lighting 2019

With the sky now illuminated, it was time for the show to go on!

People of all ages danced and swayed to performances by Darren Criss, Zamia Alake, Mariah Bell, local choirs, skate clubs, and beyond.

Brad Galli, Darren Criss
Skating champion Mariah Bell delivers beautifully
A Look Back: Young talent, holiday cheer fill the air in 2019

The sight of communities coming together for a night of joy warming nearly every heart, even on the coldest of nights.

That connectivity is one of many reasons WXYZ is proud to sponsor Light Up The Season every year.

We need your help to stay connected. Please send your Light Up The Season photo(s) to webteam@wxyz.com -- along with the year the photo was taken.

If you haven’t done the math, Light Up The Season started in 2004. The smiles and memories? Well, they will live in your heart forever.

Dave LewAllen & Carolyn Clifford with Producer Amanda Allie
A Look Back: Dave LewAllen, Mary Murri, Carolyn Clifford, Mike Murri

