Arab American Heritage Month event draws familiar faces

WXYZ — On Sunday, April 25, Governor Whitmer will join other leaders to mark National Arab American Heritage Month.

But first, a little background: Michigan has the highest population of Arab Americans in the U.S. According to The Arab American Institute, nearly 3.5 million Arabs call the U.S. home.

The first Arab Americans immigrated to Detroit in the late 1880s. They were Syrian-Lebanese.

For decades, the auto industry attracted many Arabs to the Motor City. Immigrants also made a living owning or working in grocery stores.

2021 is the first year the U.S. Department of State is recognizing Arab American Heritage Month. The state of Michigan also recognizes the celebration and history of Arab culture.

Warren David, the President of Arab America is urging every U.S. governor to recognize Arab American Heritage Month. His national media organization is dedicated to connecting and empowering Arab Americans. The organization also works to dispel negative stereotypes and misconceptions.

Arab America is hosting an event Sunday featuring speakers and entertainers. It will be a celebration of the contributions of Arab Americans in many sectors of society. Everyone is invited to attend, learn and enjoy. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and Congresswomen Debbie Dingell, Brenda Lawrence and Rashida Tlaib will help mark the special tribute.

The online event runs from 4pm-5:30pm on Sunday. Learn which other special guests will attend and get your ticket(s) here

