“Art of Music 2” fundraiser returns in support of Michigan Philharmonic’s 78th season

PLYMOUTH, MI (WXYZ) — For those who missed it last year, the Michigan Philharmonic’s “Art of Music 2” fundraiser returns in October to take guests inside one of Plymouth’s most unique homes owned by an art collector and local philanthropist.

Planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m. at the home of Walt Menard, a local philanthropist, art collector and music lover, the evening will help support the Philharmonic’s 78th season that kicked off in September.

The special evening includes a strolling experience inside Menard’s custom-built home on Deer Street with live music by the Philharmonic, wine, drinks (including a “signature” Tito’s cocktail) and a selection of light food. Part of Menard’s impressive art collection will be for sale that evening with 10% of the proceeds going to support the Philharmonic.

Because this event is so unique, there are only 100 tickets available. Tickets are $78 per person (in honor of the 78th season) or $130 for a couple. To purchase tickets, go to michiganphil.org or call (734) 673-7220.