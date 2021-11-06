Watch
Aspen Dental's Day of Service 2021 set for Saturday, November 6th

<p>GREAT BOOKHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: Teeth on a model denture set are reflected in a dental mirror on April 19, 2006 in Great Bookham, England.</p>
Posted at 4:34 AM, Nov 06, 2021
(WXYZ) — In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on to Saturday, November 6, provide free care to military veterans across the country.

Now in its 7th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

Advance appointments are required. Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment.

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

The eight participating offices across metro Detroit are posted below.

4216 24th Ave Ste 100, Fort Gratiot Twp, MI 48059

39883 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187

30955 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073

35348 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

22010 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

50503 Gratiot Ave, Chesterfield Township, MI 48051

4929 S Baldwin Rd STE 104, Lake Orion, MI 48359

3365 Fairlane Dr, Allen Park, MI 48101

For more information, visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com

