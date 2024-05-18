Watch Now
Big Bounce America coming to metro Detroit

Posted at 10:11 AM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 10:11:42-04

FRASER, MICH (WXYZ) — The Big Bounce America 2024 tour is bringing the bounciest, most action-packed experience of the year to metro Detroit starting Saturday, May 18th, through Sunday, May 19th, and Friday, May 24th, through Sunday, May 26th, at Steffens Park (33000 Garfield Rd.) in Fraser.

Featuring The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes seven massive inflatable attractions including the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant; the customized sports arena Sport Slam and the unique, three-piece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE.

To learn more about the attraction visit thebigbounceamerica.com/event/detroit/.

