Blake Farms & Premier Pet Supply host Dog Dayze on the Farm

VILLAGE OF ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — Blake Farms & Premier Pet Supply invites families and their furry friends to Dog Dayze on the Farm.

The one day only event is taking place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 25 and includes a mile-long walking trail throughout the orchard. After the walk, guests will gather in Orchard Square Tent for food, drinks, music, a doggy kissing booth and prizes. Representative s from Premier Pet Supply will also be on-site with great merchandise for your furry friend. The fun will also include a dog costume contest and a dog/owner look-a-like contest.

Tickets are $7.95 per person to access the walking trail. Each ticket includes a pup cup, access to Orchard walking trail, random prizes & giveaways. All pets must have up to date vaccine records, well behaved and leashed all times (6ft or shorter leash).