Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill to host Strawberry Festival to mark 2024 strawberry season

ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — It's Strawberry season!

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is celebrating the season by hosting a Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 22. That's when the orchards will be bursting with ripe strawberries and excitement. Highlights of the festival will include a day of fun in the fields, with childrens' activities and line dancing for the adults. Guests can also relax with farm-fresh hard cider or craft beer made on-site, enjoy plenty of strawberry treats and end the day with fireworks under the stars. It’s a perfect mix of family fun and adult relaxation, all at our charming orchard.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is located at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada, Mich. To learn more, visit Strawberry Festival - Blake Farms