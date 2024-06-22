Watch Now
WXYZ HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill to host Strawberry Festival to mark 2024 strawberry season

strawberries
Storyblocks
close up of fresh strawberries
strawberries
Strawberries.jpg
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jun 22, 2024

ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — It's Strawberry season!

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is celebrating the season by hosting a Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 22. That's when the orchards will be bursting with ripe strawberries and excitement. Highlights of the festival will include a day of fun in the fields, with childrens' activities and line dancing for the adults. Guests can also relax with farm-fresh hard cider or craft beer made on-site, enjoy plenty of strawberry treats and end the day with fireworks under the stars. It’s a perfect mix of family fun and adult relaxation, all at our charming orchard.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is located at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada, Mich. To learn more, visit Strawberry Festival - Blake Farms

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard