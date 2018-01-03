Body found in burning SUV on Detroit's east side

Cloudy
HI: 15°
LO: 2°
Police say a body was discovered in a burned vehicle on Detroit's east side.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning SUV on Detroit's east side.
The vehicle was found in a driveway near Elmdale and East Outer Drive around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police say a woman called 911 after noticing the SUV on fire in her driveway. The homeowner reportedly told police she didn't recognize the SUV.
Fire crews discovered a "badly burned body" after extinguishing the flames, according to sources.
Investigators say two bullet casings were also found next to the vehicle.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.