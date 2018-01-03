Body found in burning SUV on Detroit's east side

4:45 AM, Jan 3, 2018
Police say a body was discovered in a burned vehicle on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning SUV on Detroit's east side.

The vehicle was found in a driveway near Elmdale and East Outer Drive around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman called 911 after noticing the SUV on fire in her driveway. The homeowner reportedly told police she didn't recognize the SUV.

Fire crews discovered a "badly burned body" after extinguishing the flames, according to sources.

Investigators say two bullet casings were also found next to the vehicle.  

 

