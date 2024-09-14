Canton’s 15th annual Brews, Brats, and Bands set for September 14

CANTON, MICH (WXYZ) — On Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 6-9 p.m. craft beer lovers and the 21 and over crowd are invited to attend the Canton’s Annual Brews, Brats, and Bands, at its new location at the Heritage Park Amphitheater, located behind the Canton Administration Building at 1150 S. Canton Center Road.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit the Village Arts Factory, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Canton, MI that serves as a nexus for the arts, culture, music, and community engagement, as well as the Canton Cares Fund, which supports the Canton community by providing financial assistance to disaster relief, therapeutic recreation, youth, and senior programs.

Admission includes seven tasting tokens each good for beer, cider, or seltzer tasting samples, as well as two grilled brats with fixings (vegetarian option available), a snack from the pretzel necklace-making station, water, chili cook-off tastings, and a commemorative mug! The tasty brats will be provided by Maraschinos Pub. Plus, musical entertainment will be provided throughout the evening by Atomic Radio, who are billed as "Detroit's Premier Cover Band.” Tickets are $45 online at Beerfests.com (search Canton, MI) or at the door (cash only). Designated Driver tickets are also available for just $15.

For more information on Canton’s Brews, Brats, and Bands, visit cantonmi.gov. Remember, please drink responsibly and always assign a designated driver.