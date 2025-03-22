Celebrating the Year of the Snake and Chinese history in Canton

CANTON, MI (WXYZ) — You're invited to enjoy a night of great performances by area performers and local Chinese schools on the Main Stage at The Village Theater at Cherry Hill in Canton, MI on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for a pre-show reception.

This event celebrates the Year of the Snake and Chinese history and culture through music, song, & dance. Audience members of all ages will enjoy this evening of unique performances presented by: Ann-Hua Gongs & Drums Band; MNCCS Combination Choir; Ann Arbor Jade Dance Studio; MNCCS Adult Dance; Taiji Stream; LiRen Dance Team; Canton Philharmonic and Voice of Spring Choirs; Troy Chinese Music Guzheng & Pipa Team; JZ Dance Studio; Michigan Chinese Choir; Ann-Hua Music Ensemble; Canton YiRen Dance; Male Quartet Xiaoming Liu; Ming Bao; Gang Bi; Weixin Wu; Maggie Lau (Pianist); MNCCS Chinese Yo-Yo Youth Team; Huaqing Dance Group; New Century Dance; Heart Melody Group; Inner Action Dance; Ann-Hua Chinese Waist Drum Team. This annual program is presented by the Canton Commission for Culture, Arts, and Heritage and members of its Chinese Festival Subcommittee.

Tickets for this are $7. Family 4-Packs are also available for $25. Tickets can be purchased at The Village Theater Box Office one hour prior to show time, online at www.cantonvillagetheater.org or by calling 734/394-5300.